Volvo goes all-electric by 2030

Volvo has become the latest carmaker to commit to an all-electric line-up by 2030.

By then, the manufacturer intends to sell only fully electric vehicles (EVs) and phase out any car in its global portfolio with an internal combustion engine, including hybrids.

Its decision builds on the shift of global legislation to greener transportation modes, the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure and changing consumer behaviours.

Volvo also said all fully electric models will be available online only.

Håkan Samuelsson, Chief Executive of Volvo Cars, said: “To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future, electric and online.

“We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.”

The UK has already committed to banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Only a few days ago, Ford unveiled plans to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle range by 2030, following Jaguar’s announcement to become an all-electric brand from 2025.