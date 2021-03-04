ENA appoints new Chair for Open Networks Project

Energy Networks Association (ENA) has today announced that Sotiris Georgiopoulos will be the new Chair of the Open Networks Project.

The Open Networks Project is an initiative that aims to transform the way energy networks operate, underpinning the delivery of a smart grid.

Mr Georgiopoulos, Head of Smart Grid Development at UK Power Networks, has more than 15 years’ experience in the energy sector, establishing the smart grid development team at UK Power Networks in 2016.

In his new role, he will take overall responsibility for leading the project’s work.

He takes over from Nigel Turvey of Western Power Distribution, who recently stepped down ahead of his retirement.

Randolph Brazier, Director of Innovation and Electricity Systems at ENA, said: “Sotiris has been a stalwart of the project since its inception and an excellent leader on the Flexibility Services workstream.

“He is a leading industry voice and I am thrilled he is taking on these additional responsibilities at such a crucial time for our industry.

“He will continue to play a key role in building on the project’s momentum and the pivotal role it plays in the energy transition as we move towards a net zero future for the UK.”