New anaerobic digestion ‘toolbox’ launched for agricultural sector

An advisory and engineering platform to enable farmers to implement their anaerobic digestion (AD) projects under the best possible conditions has been launched.

Banques des Territoires, with support from the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) – a partnership between the European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) – has developed the online AD ‘toolbox’ , which is designed to optimise project organisation and provide advisory services to promoters of small-scale regional AD projects.

It provides information and makes tools available to help AD developers to prepare the evaluation and structuring of the basic economics of their projects.

AD is a natural biological process of degradation of organic matter by micro-organisms. This degradation leads to the production of biogas and a digestate, the residue from the process, which can be used as a fertiliser.

This method serves to recycle agricultural waste, produce renewable energy locally and stabilise or create local jobs that cannot be relocated, all as part of a circular and sustainable economy.

Philippe Leroy, Investment Director and Head of the Environment and Resource Development Division of the Energy and Environmental Transition Department of Banque des Territoires said:“This ‘toolbox’ has true engineering value added for the sector, e.g. a ‘calculator’ for users to estimate their digester’s capacity and a tool designed to simulate a future business plan.

“It enables regional project promoters to ask the right technical, legal, economic and financial questions and provides the structured answers needed for the project to run smoothly.”

The initiative comes under the European Green Deal aimed at making the EU the first carbon neutral economy by 2050.