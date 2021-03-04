Oxford’s Zero Emission Zone set for approval

A new pilot zone that will restrict polluting vehicles from key streets in Oxford during the daytime is set to be approved later this month.

The scheme aims to reduce air pollution levels, help tackle the climate emergency and improve the health of residents, workers and visitors in Oxford.

The Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) was first proposed in 2015 – if Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council agree to the latest version of the zone, it is set to be launched in August this year.

Councillor Tom Hayes, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Green Transport and Zero Carbon Oxford, Oxford City Council, said: “Everyone has the right to breathe the cleanest air possible and both councils are moving forward with the introduction of Oxford’s ZEZ this year.”

Councillor Yvonne Constance, Cabinet Member for Environment of Oxfordshire County Council, commented: “Not only will the ZEZ make a difference to the quality of life and health of people living and working in the city centre, we are showing that change is possible as we start to respond seriously with climate action.”