Aussie coal-fired station to close four years ahead of schedule

One of the largest coal-fired stations in Australia will close four years ahead of schedule, it has been announced today.

EnergyAustralia, the owner of the site, has unveiled plans to switch off its Yallourn power station in Victoria by mid-2028 instead of 2032.

The company will build new storage capacity through a 350MW utility-scale battery project that is expected to be completed by 2026.

The workforce will be supported through a multimillion-dollar package to help them plan, reskill or retrain for their future, the firm said.

Yallourn is estimated to produce about 20% of Victoria’s electricity.

Catherine Tanna, Managing Director at EnergyAustralia, said: “The energy transition is too important to leave a chance.

“A plan that supports people, the Latrobe Valley and locks in energy storage capacity before Yallourn retires will ensure the smoothest transition possible.”

“Our new battery will help to secure Victoria’s energy supply and enable more renewables to enter the system. It will be larger than any battery operating in the world today.”