COP26: Scotland to establish Net Zero Leaders Group

The Scottish Government has announced plans to establish a Net Zero Leaders Group to support state and regional governments in their climate ambitions by providing practical and technical support for the implementation of net zero commitments.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Group, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, will play a leading role in increasing knowledge among governments on actions to transition to net zero.

It will draw on the experience across the Under2 Coalition, creating a “unique and dedicated space” for governments to foster peer learning, share technical expertise and learn from examples of good practice on setting net zero targets and pathways.

Speaking to a virtual gathering of Scottish businesses and investment leaders yesterday, she added the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow later this year is the international community’s “best, perhaps only, chance” to address the threat of climate change.

In addition, Ms Sturgeon said Scotland will lead by example with its commitment to net zero.

The First Minister said: “The decisions made at COP26 affect the prosperity, health and wellbeing of all of us. COP26 is vital to the future of the planet we share.

“We all have a responsibility to deliver a safe and secure conference. But above all, we have a responsibility to lead by example. As one of the nations which led the world into the industrial age, we want this year, to help to lead the world into the net-zero age.

“Climate change remains the greatest challenge facing this planet. And COP26 is our best, perhaps only, chance to address it. Scotland, as a responsible global citizen, will do everything we can to play our part.”

A new Global Capital Investment Plan will also be launched later this month, setting out how Scotland can attract investment to become a successful net zero economy.