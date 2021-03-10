Government launches £20m EV innovation competition

Innovative ideas for zero-emission vehicles could benefit from a share of £20 million in funding.

Zero-emission emergency vehicles, smart charging infrastructure and EV battery recycling are among the eligible projects to join the electric vehicle (EV) technology innovations competition launched today by the government.

The new investment, which is forecast to create around 6,000 jobs in the next decade, aims to make the UK a world leader in EV design and manufacture.

The government has also today published its response to the consultation on ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Investing in innovation is crucial in decarbonising transport, which is why I’m delighted to see creative zero-emission projects across the UK come to life.

“The funding announced today will help harness some of the brightest talent in the UK tech industry, encouraging businesses to become global leaders in EV innovation, creating jobs and accelerating us towards our net zero ambitions.”