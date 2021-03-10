Hitachi becomes Principal Partner of COP26

Hitachi has become a Principal Partner for COP26, the International Climate Change Summit that will take place in Glasgow this November.

Through this partnership, the technology giant aims to support the government and its COP26 Presidency.

The company recently joined the UN’s Race to Zero campaign through the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, committing to aligning its business with the aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Alok Sharma, President of COP26, said: “Businesses have a key role to play in helping us build back greener and Hitachi has shown strong leadership by making a clear commitment to combating climate change through science-based measures.

“We know that technology has a vital role in helping us all achieve a low carbon future and Hitachi is at the forefront of this.”

Toshiaki Higashihara, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi, said: “Our aim is to help achieve a society that is low carbon, resource-efficient and harmonised with nature and we believe COP26 is a significant step forward in the creation of a decarbonised society.”