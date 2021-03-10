New 695MW hydropower plant in Canada starts generating electricity

A new hydropower plant in Manitoba, Canada, which will have a total capacity of 695MW, has started generating electricity six months ahead of schedule.

A further six units will be added to the Keeyask Generating Station over the coming months, which when completed, will produce enough electricity to power around 400,000 homes.

The project is a joint venture between the Bechtel, Barnard and EllisDon teams, which have been employing innovative logistics measures and tools, including placing extreme cold weather concrete during the winter months.

The electricity generated at Keeyask will not only power homes and businesses in Manitoba but also allow the power station to meet its export commitments in both Canada and the US.

Kelvin Sims, Bechtel’s Infrastructure General Manager, Americas said: “This is a significant milestone in this iconic renewable project. Producing electricity six months ahead of schedule whilst navigating the challenges of COVID-19 is a tremendous accomplishment and testament to the dedication of each and every member of the Keeyask team.”