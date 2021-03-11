Aussie solar farm to power bp’s service stations

A total of 88 service stations of bp in New South Wales, Australia will be powered by solar energy.

The development comes after a power purchase agreement which has been signed by bp’s solar arm Lightsource bp and the electricity company Snowy Hydro.

Under this deal, Snowy Hydro will purchase two-thirds of the 238,000MWh generated annually from the West Wyalong solar farm through a 15-year power purchase agreement.

The energy retailer will in turn supply 23,000MWh of renewable energy annually to bp for ten years to cover the power needs of all its service stations in the state of New South Wales.

The construction of the solar farm which will cover approximately 280 hectares of land, is due to start in the first half of 2021.

Adam Pegg, Country Manager of Lightsource bp Australia, said: “Being able to facilitate powering bp’s service stations in New South Wales with renewable electricity from our West Wyalong solar farm is an achievement which demonstrates our commitment to provide sustainable and affordable energy to our communities.”