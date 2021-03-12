Infrastructure

EDF Renewables secures consent for 50MW UK solar farm

The project is predicted to save around 21,100 tonnes of carbon emissions every year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 12 March 2021
Image: EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables has secured the go-ahead for a new 49.9MW solar farm from South Holland District Council in Lincolnshire.

The farm, which marks the first large-scale solar project developed by EDF Renewables in the UK, is forecast to generate enough electricity to cover the energy needs of 16,100 homes and save around 21,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

The company said it will also plant native species hedgerows to encourage biodiversity and reduce the visual impact of the development.

It also plans to discuss with local people the implementation of an annual £10,000 community fund once the project is up and running.

EDF Renewables Head of Solar Ben Fawcett said: “Sutton Bridge is at the forefront of several solar projects we have planned in the UK.

“Our renewables projects will enable us to contribute to the UK’s green economic recovery from Covid-19 and help the country accelerate to a net zero future.”

