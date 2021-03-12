Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Green industries could create 9,000 jobs in Cumbria by 2036

A new report estimates nearly 4,500 green jobs could be created in West Cumbria, the area of the proposed coal mine

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 12 March 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Green industries and investment could create 9,000 jobs over the next 15 years in Cumbria.

A new report by the local organisation Cumbria Action for Sustainability (CAfS) estimates almost 4,500 new green roles could be based in West Cumbria.

It notes that green recovery could be developed in the area around the site of the proposed Whitehaven coal mine.

A few days ago, West Cumbria Mining (WCM), the developer of the project that would have been the first deep coal mine in the UK for 30 years, took legal action against Cumbria County Council.

That followed the local authority’s decision to reconsider the planning application after environmental concerns.

The report suggests the new jobs would be across sectors including transport, industry, retrofitting, renewable heat, renewable electricity and waste.

The analysis also challenges WCM’s claim that it would create around 500 jobs, noting the potential total of the energy transition period and longer-term green jobs available in Cumbria could reach over 25 times that figure, at 12,800 overall.

Karen Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of CAfS, said: “High-quality, long-term and environmentally sustainable jobs could help the region recover from decades of neglect, exacerbated by the pandemic.

“But for Cumbria to realise this potential requires a steadfast commitment to the green industries and technologies of the future.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast