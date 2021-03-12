New York awards $13m for carbon neutral multi-family buildings

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has awarded $13 million (£9.3m) to support the design, construction and operation of carbon neutral multi-family buildings.

A total of 14 projects will share the funding, with winners including a diverse mix of small, large and community not-for-profit developers, for the construction and renovation of more than 36 projects, including more than 4,200 units that will serve low to moderate income households.

The awarded projects include the construction of a 45-storey all-electric Court Square project in Long Island City, Queens, that will demonstrate significant success and advancement in carbon neutral design for one of the most challenging of building styles.

In addition, 100% of the projects are carbon neutral, which means they are highly efficient, all-electric with no use of fossil fuel combustion on site for daily operations.

The Buildings of Excellence competition supports Governor Cuomo’s clean energy and climate goals, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

He said: “New York has shown that it can successfully construct low or zero carbon emitting buildings to combat the existential threat of climate change and the Buildings of Excellence competition puts the state’s money where its mouth is.

“The 14 projects receiving awards will help us provide good quality, comfortable, healthy and affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents while providing a blueprint for building owners to shrink their carbon footprints. New york has set nation-leading goals to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment and this competition adds to our state’s ongoing efforts on all fronts to achieve that.”