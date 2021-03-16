AFC Energy and Mace team up to green construction sites

Hydrogen power generation technologies provider AFC Energy has partnered with construction and consultancy group Mace to deploy zero-emission power systems on construction sites.

The partnership will see hydrogen generators replace polluting diesel generators both on British and international sites.

The partners aim to commission the first systems in early 2022.

The project is part of Mace’s commitment to achieve a 10% year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions from its operations and to remove diesel generators from its sites by 2026.

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said: “A sustainable construction industry and the need for improved urban air quality is driving growing contractor interest in transitioning away from diesel generators in meeting today’s temporary power needs.”

According to a recent UN report, the construction sector accounts for 38% of energy-related emissions globally.

It is estimated in London, 14.5% of the most harmful emissions such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are from stationary diesel generators on construction sites.