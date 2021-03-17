Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Denmark consults on ‘world’s first’ energy island

Tenderers have been asked for the 10GW

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 17 March 2021
Image: Danish Energy Agency

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has invited market operators and others to tender their recommendations following the publication of a discussion paper.

The consultation is expected to define the procurement framework for the commercial ownership of what is claimed to be the world’s first energy island.

Located west of Jutland in the North Sea, the energy island will connect and distribute power from the surrounding offshore wind farms.

The island will have a minimum capacity of 3GW, with the potential for expansion to 10GW offshore wind.

Some of the activities on the artificial island are expected to be identified as critical infrastructure and it has therefore been decided that the Danish State is to have majority ownership of the project.

DEA plans to start the tendering process in 2022, with the announcement of the winner of the tender expected at the beginning of 2023.

