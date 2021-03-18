A Volatile Period as the Lack of Management of the Carbon Market Coming Into Question

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Why carbon is so entertaining – have regulators and politicians allowed it to become an asset bubble?

The speed of markets questioned regarding suitability to manage capital intensive industries – Questions are beginning to be asked in the mainstream press of those responsible

Is carbon even marginalising gas and might gas need to be subsidized?

Significant increases into prices, but we are nearing the second biggest traditional contract expiry period of the year

A really volatile period across the last 10 days

As non-commodity costs start to seriously override the percentage of commodity costs in the make-up of an energy contract, it doesn’t reduce commodity costs or their value, simply that non-commodity cost now demand greater attention

