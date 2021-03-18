UK plugs grants of up to £2,500 to facilitate switch to cheaper EVs

The UK Government has today announced a new scheme that will offer grants of up to £2,500 for drivers looking to switch to more affordable models of electric vehicles (EVs), vans and trucks.

From today, motorists who want to purchase an EV priced under £35,000 will be eligible for the subsidy.

Official figures suggest the availability of EV models priced under £35,000 has increased by almost 50% since 2019.

The government announcement also notes more than half the models currently on the market will still be eligible for the grant.

The grants will no longer be applicable for higher-priced vehicles.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “We want as many people as possible to be able to make the switch to EVs as we look to reduce our carbon emissions, strive towards our net zero ambitions and level up right across the UK .

“The increasing choice of new vehicles, growing demand from customers and rapidly rising number of charge points mean that, while the level of funding remains as high as ever, given soaring demand, we are refocusing our vehicle grants on the more affordable zero-emission vehicles where most consumers will be looking and where taxpayers’ money will make more of a difference.”