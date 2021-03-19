Energy switches in February down 18% year-on-year

February 2021 saw an 18% drop in energy switching, compared to the same period the year before.

That’s according to Energy UK’s figures, which suggest 457,447 customers moved to a new supplier last month.

That compares to a total of 559,000 customers that switched suppliers in February 2020.

The report shows in total, around 832,000 customers have switched electricity supplier so far this year, down by 17% compared to this time last year.

Emma Pinchbeck, Energy UK’s Chief Executive, said: “Like the hundreds of thousands already doing so every month, it’s worth spending a few minutes to check if you’re on the best deal or whether either by contacting your supplier or looking at other offers in the market you can save money on your energy bills.

“Customers should also see if their new supplier is signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee so they can feel confident that their switch will be speedy and hassle-free.”