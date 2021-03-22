Finance & Markets

British Gas announces acquisition of Nabuh Energy

The Sheffield-based energy supplier’s nearly 36,000 customers will be contacted in the coming days

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 22 March 2021
Image: GarethWilley / Shutterstock

British Gas has announced the acquisition of Nabuh Energy.

The Sheffield-based energy supplier will become part of the British Gas Energy business by the end of April.

Nearly 36,000 Nabuh Energy customers will be contacted in the coming days about the switch.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive at Centrica, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Nabuh Energy’s customers and our new colleagues. This deal is part of our strategy to focus on and invest in our core markets and follows the acquisition of Robin Hood Energy’s customer base last year and more recently Simplicity Energy.

“This is a really exciting time for British Gas as we seek to return the business to growth and put customers at the heart of everything we do, by offering a competitive and innovative service”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast