British Gas announces acquisition of Nabuh Energy

British Gas has announced the acquisition of Nabuh Energy.

The Sheffield-based energy supplier will become part of the British Gas Energy business by the end of April.

Nearly 36,000 Nabuh Energy customers will be contacted in the coming days about the switch.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive at Centrica, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Nabuh Energy’s customers and our new colleagues. This deal is part of our strategy to focus on and invest in our core markets and follows the acquisition of Robin Hood Energy’s customer base last year and more recently Simplicity Energy.

“This is a really exciting time for British Gas as we seek to return the business to growth and put customers at the heart of everything we do, by offering a competitive and innovative service”