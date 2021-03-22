Driverless vessels ‘could slash cost of offshore wind surveys by 60%’

Two new unmanned vessels are believed to be capable of cutting the cost of offshore wind surveys and inspections by 60%.

Survey company HydroSurv has developed autonomous surface vessels that can operate by using high-tech sensors to carry out tasks.

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult supported HydroSurv in developing the technology by gathering user requirements and providing engineering design.

HydroSurv also worked on the project with the British monitoring systems provider Reygar and software agency Core Blue – the project has also been funded by Innovate UK.

David Hull, Founder of HydroSurv, said: “Supporting offshore survey and inspection with fully-autonomous survey vessels like REAV-40 could become commonplace and as the offshore wind sector extends its reach further offshore, survey industries will have to adapt to satisfy industries future needs, including decarbonising survey, improving safety and delivering accurate, reliable and repeatable data at a reduced cost”.

Chris Hill, ORE Catapult’s Operational Performance Director, added: “Robotic and autonomous systems technologies, like HydroSurv’s unmanned surface vehicles, will play a crucial role in the UK’s transition to net zero and represent a huge opportunity to leverage its world-leading role in offshore wind, using its advanced robotics and autonomous systems sector to develop solutions for a global market.”