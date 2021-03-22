EDF to bid farewell to last coal plant in September 2022

EDF has today confirmed it will close its West Burton A coal plant in September 2022, two years ahead of the government’s deadline for coal-fired power.

The plant in North Yorkshire is EDF’s sole remaining coal-fired power station and is now scheduled to be decommissioned by 30th September 2022.

West Burton A station is capable of generating enough electricity for approximately 3.7 million homes.

EDF’s Managing Director for the Generation business Matt Sykes said: “West Burton A and its loyal workforce have played a critical role providing power to the UK for 55 years, including during this recent winter.

“Since 1966, the station has produced enough electricity to meet the needs of all UK households for more than four years, a truly incredible achievement.

“With EDF’s power generation strategy firmly focused on nuclear and renewables and in this key year for UK leadership on climate change we now believe it is the right time to provide clarity to our employees and all those connected to the site.”