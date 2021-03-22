Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Policy

New funding launched to help Coventry become ‘UK’s first’ all-electric bus city

The £50 million Department for Transport funding aims to see only electric buses in the streets of Coventry by 2025

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 22 March 2021
Image: National Express West Midlands

Coventry is set to become the UK’s first city all-electric bus city with a new raft of funding aimed at replacing its entire bus fleet with electric vehicles (EVs).

The development follows £50 million of new funding from the Department for Transport that will see Transport for West Midlands work with bus operators to replace buses and install charging infrastructure on the streets of Coventry.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: “Not only will the clean bus fleet improve the public transport offering in Coventry, but it is also another step towards tackling the climate emergency and helping to attract people to leave their cars at home in favour of taking the bus.”

Transport Minister, Baroness Vere, commented: “This will have a profoundly positive effect on air quality and emissions in the area and reduce noise pollution.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast