Swiss investor buys 49% stake in BayWa r.e.

Energy Infrastructure Partners has invested €530m in the German utility

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 23 March 2021
Image: BayWa AG

Swiss investor Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) has purchased a 49% stake in German renewable energy company BayWa r.e for €530 million (£455m).

Industrial and agricultural conglomerate BayWa AG will remain the majority shareholder with a 51% share in the firm.

EIP specialises in investments in large-scale renewables.

Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG, said: “Now we can accelerate the implementation of BayWa r.e.’s growth strategy and advance into new areas of renewable energy hand-in-hand with our investor, EIP.”

