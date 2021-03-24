Crown Estate launches new floating wind leasing process for Celtic Sea

The Crown Estate has announced that it has started working on delivering a new leasing process for early commercial-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

The new leasing opportunity will be designed for projects with a total capacity of around 300MW, up to three times larger than floating wind rights previously awarded in the UK.

The offering is expected to support the government’s commitment to delivering 1GW of floating wind by 2030.

The Crown Estate has also promised to explore how it can best support smaller projects.

Huub den Rooijen, Director of The Crown Estate’s Energy, Minerals and Infrastructure portfolio, said: “As a technology that will be important for the UK’s pathway to net zero, we are focused on helping to unlock its potential in a way that is sensitive to our precious marine habitats, considers interactions with other uses of the sea, and is compatible with other critical processes such as the tender for Leasing Round 4.”

Energy Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “Floating offshore projects are going to be vital in ensuring we unlock the full potential of natural resources in the windiest parts around our coastline and ensure the UK remains a world-leader in offshore wind.”