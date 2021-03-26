RWE to invest £3bn in 1.4GW offshore wind farm

European renewables group RWE has announced its decision to invest approximately £3 billion in a 1.4GW offshore wind project.

The Sofia wind farm, RWE’s largest offshore wind project, will be located 195 kilometres from Britain’s northeast coast.

Once completed, the project is predicted to produce enough energy to power 1.2 million homes in the UK.

With onshore works already scheduled to start in the following weeks, the construction of the project is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2026.

RWE said Siemens Gamesa will supply 100 wind turbines for the project.

Tom Glover, Chief Commercial Officer RWE Renewables and RWE UK Country Chair, said: “Through this decision, we strengthen our commitment to growing and investing in renewable energy in the UK and to playing a significant part in helping deliver the UK’s ambition to grow offshore wind capacity to 40GW by 2030.”