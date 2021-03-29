Gaia Says No! – Africa: Episode 1

While all eyes are on the Suez Canal, where a huge container ship has been wedged since last Tuesday, with major implications for international trade we welcome you to our new podcast series, Gaia Says No! – Africa, the second series of Gaia Says No!, dedicated to a continent with so many resources.

In this series, we will explore the role the continent has to play in delivering net zero, as well as investigate the impacts of human behaviours upon the region.

future Net Zero Founder Sumit Bose will be accompanied by William Pollen, Director of Invest in Africa, in each episode of the series.

For the first episode, they will be joined by Rosalind Kainyah, Managing Director of Kina Advisory Limited and Reshma Shah, CEO of InteStrat Services Ltd and Partner at Kina Advisory Ltd.

Listen to the full podcast to find out more…