techUK commits to Race to Zero with the help of Utility Team

Technology trade organisation techUK has today joined the climate campaign Race to Zero.

Ahead of COP26, scheduled for November, the initiative aims to bring businesses, cities and investors together to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

techUK, which has more than 800 members, the majority of which are SMEs, has signed up to the SME Race to Zero track through the SME Climate Hub.

The commitment will see techUK take action to halve its emissions by 2030, achieve net zero before 2050 and disclose its progress on a yearly basis.

The organisation has also unveiled plans to work with Utility Team to measure its greenhouse gases and set out its strategy to reduce them.

Chief Executive Officer of techUK Julian David said: “We believe digitalisation is an essential enabler for a decarbonised world but recognise also that the tech sector itself has a carbon impact.

“We all have a responsibility to take action on these impacts and today we are encouraging all our members to join us in setting net-zero targets.

Utility Team Chief Executive Officer Delvin Lane said: “We are delighted to be supporting techUK on their Race to Zero journey and their commitment to halve their carbon emissions by 2030.

“It is fantastic to see such a prominent trade association joining the global campaign to achieve net zero. Using the future Net Zero Standard, of which we are founding members, we will help them benchmark their carbon emissions and develop a roadmap for reducing them.

“As one of the UK’s leading energy consultancies, we are uniquely positioned to help both techUK and their members significantly reduce the amount of carbon they put into the atmosphere.

“As well as our green energy procurement expertise we will support in the delivery and financing of energy efficiency and renewable technologies. Having committed to being net zero by 2025, we are excited to help other businesses reach their net zero goals.”