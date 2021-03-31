ENA launches new flexibility approach for distribution network operators

Energy Networks Association (ENA) has today launched a new approach to flexibility for distribution network operators.

The so-called Common Evaluation Methodology tool, which will be adopted nationally from tomorrow, is designed to offer more transparency for operators when they have to decide over solutions to solve congestion.

Developed by ENA’s Open Networks Project, the new offering is predicted to boost flexibility volumes and competition in the market, which will, in turn, reduce costs for customers.

Randolph Brazier, Director of Innovation and Electricity Systems at Energy Networks Association said: “The UK’s energy networks have committed to a level playing field across the country, and our Common Evaluation Methodology is, arguably, the world’s first of its type and a significant step forward in building confidence in new local markets.

“Reaching net zero carbon emissions remains our top priority, and with the publication and adoption of this methodology we believe the transparency and consistency will result in more liquidity in flexibility markets.”