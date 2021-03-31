Government boosts hydrogen vehicles and batteries research with £30m

Research into battery technology, the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain and hydrogen vehicles has been backed by more than £30 million of government funding.

A total of 22 studies will receive a share of £9.4 million, including proposals to build a plant in Cornwall that will extract lithium for EV batteries, a plant to build lightweight magnets for EV motors in Cheshire and efficient hydrogen storage for cars and vans in Loughborough.

The government-backed Faraday Institution is also committing £22.6 million to work for battery safety and recycling.

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said: “We have set an ambitious target to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. To support that it is crucial we invest in research so we can power ahead with the shift to electric vehicles as we build back greener from the pandemic.”

Responding to the government’s research investment, Randolph Brazier, Director of Innovation and Electricity Systems at Energy Networks Association, said: “As we begin to build back greener and develop homegrown supply chains, the UK Government’s investment into the research of hydrogen and batteries is encouraging.

“More renewables and batteries are being connected to the grid, the number of electric vehicles on the road is increasing, while hydrogen will slash emissions from heavier goods vehicles.

“The UK’s energy networks will continue our relentless focus on innovation, making sure that customers across the country see the benefits of a smarter, net zero energy system.”