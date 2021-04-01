Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

E.ON recruits for 100 new roles to support LAD scheme of Green Homes Grant

The firm will hire electrical installers, roofers and safety assessors

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 April 2021
Image: nitpicker / Shutterstock

E.ON is recruiting for up to 100 new permanent roles to support the delivery of the Local Authority Delivery (LAD) element of the government’s Green Homes Grant (GHG) scheme.

The company is looking to hire electricians, roofers, safety assessors and customer service staff.

The GHG LAD scheme allows lower-income homeowners to claim up to £10,000 of funding to install green measures to increase their home’s energy efficiency and reduce the amount of carbon dioxide it produces.

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive of E.ON UK, said: “Given the success of the LAD scheme, and the fact it is oversubscribed, we welcome the government’s announcement of an extra £300 million of funding to this programme.

“By working with local authority partners, we are delivering new investment in energy efficiency, driving the creation of new jobs, creating better homes and reducing energy bills along the way.”

