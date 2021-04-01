SSE customers ‘see £42,000 smart meter readings for a day’s worth of energy’

When several SSE customers woke up today and saw that they owe around £42,000 for a day’s worth of electricity could not figure out if that was another April Fool’s Day joke.

Smart meter customers took to Twitter to report the issue.

The firm has apologised for that, confirming that this will not affect the actual meter readings.

An SSE Energy Services spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a fault on some of our Smart Energy Trackers and In Home Displays that’s causing them to show incorrect costs. This impacts the display only, not the actual meter readings.

“We’re working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Customers do not need to do anything at this time and we apologise for any concern.”