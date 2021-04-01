US awards $27.5m to decarbonise water infrastructure

A total of 16 projects in the US have been awarded funding totalling $27.5 million (£20m) to decarbonise the water infrastructure in the country.

The Department of Energy (DOE) believes modern technology has the potential to reduce energy use in ageing water infrastructure, particularly in wastewater treatment, which demands up to 2% of domestic electricity use each year.

The projects, operating in 13 states, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions and water treatment costs while improving the quality of water and equity of distribution nationwide.

Each team will work towards bringing new water and wastewater treatment technologies from the applied research and development stage to commercial readiness.

They aim to help provide sustainable water sources and affordable treatment options to industry,municipalities, agriculture, utilities and the oil and gas industry.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “We can’t leave any stones unturned on the road to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which is why DOE is diving into making our water infrastructure more energy efficient.

“By modernising our water infrastructure, we can reduce electricity demand and turn water utilities into clean energy producers. The next-generation innovations DOE is investing in will also lower costs while increasing access to clean water for Americans and drive us toward a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future.”