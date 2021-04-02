GE wins order to upgrade power grid infrastructure in Nepal

GE Renewable Energy has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to upgrade the electricity grid infrastructure in Nepal.

Its Grid Solutions business will upgrade three gas-insulated substations (GIS) in Barhabise, Khimti and Lapsiphedi, with the modern substations expected to deliver uninterrupted hydropower to households outside the capital city of Kathmandu that don’t have access to the national grid.

In 2016, the Government of Nepal set out plans to install an additional 10,000MW of generation capacity over 10 years and export the excess electricity to neighbouring countries.

The project is expected to enable Nepal to trade the excess power with neighbouring countries.

Hitendra Dev Shakya, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, which awarded the contract, said: “The project is a crucial step towards meeting our vision of providing sustainable, reliable and affordable power to all in Nepal.

“Extending the access of electricity to all Nepali households and potential commercial establishments is our fundamental objective and we are happy to partner with GE on this mission.”