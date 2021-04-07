Centrica launches UK-wide heat pump project to slash social housing emissions

Centrica has launched a UK-wide heat pump project to drive down social housing emissions and help customers save on their energy bills.

The plan is to replace existing heating systems in nearly 600 homes across the North, North West, Midlands, East and South West with low carbon alternatives by the end of October.

Each property will be fitted with an air source heat pump, complete with a smart cylinder, intelligent heating control, new radiators, and pipework.

The project, which is delivered for social landlord Sancturary Housing, aims to bring all homes to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above.

Carl Vaughan, Business Customer Delivery Manager at P H Jones, Centrica’s specialist social housing division, said: “This project has huge potential to reduce energy bills for residents, while improving local air quality and making a significant contribution towards our national net zero targets.”