Greek petroleum giant acquires 12 wind parks

Located in central and northern Greece, the projects will have a total capacity of 240MW

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 7 April 2021
Greek petroleum refiner Motor Oil (Hellas) has announced it has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire a portfolio of 12 wind parks.

The company will add to its portfolio eleven operational projects with a total capacity of 220MW and one more of 20MW capacity which is under construction.

Most of these wind parks are located in central and northern Greece.

The firm said the transaction is estimated at €123.5 million (£105m) and its completion is subject to approval by the Hellenic Competition Commission.

