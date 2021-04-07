UAE plugs in first nuclear power plant

The UAE has connected what is claimed to be the country’s first nuclear power plant to its grid.

Once fully operational, the plant’s four nuclear reactors are forecast to supply up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs and save the UAE up to 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the roads.

The ‘first in the Arab world’ Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi is expected to support the state’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.

In a statement, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation said: “Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant is now the largest single generator of electricity in the region, producing thousands of megawatts of clean electricity.”

UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “A historic station that the UAE entered today. The effort of ten years and 2,000 Emirati engineers.

“The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant to enter our electrical network.”

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said: “The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector.”