Energy Institute announces Dr Nick Wayth as new CEO

The Energy Institute has announced Dr Nick Wayth CEng MIMechE FEI as its new CEO, following the departure of current CEO Louise Kingham OBE FEI.

Steve Holliday, President of the global professional body, made the announcement today – Mr Wayth, formerly Chief Development Officer of Alternative Energy at BP, will take up the new post on 4th May.

Louise Kingham is stepping down to become the UK Head of Country and Senior Vice President for Europe at BP, a role she discussed with future Net Zero Founder Sumit Bose earlier this week.

Steve Holliday said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick Wayth, someone whose career journey, from its roots in oil and gas through to playing a leading role in BP’s pivot towards solar, wind, hydrogen and storage, reflects the vital transition underway in the sector we serve.

“The board of trustees and I are confident he is the right person, with the professional and personal qualities required to lead the EI into its next chapter as the foremost professional body for the world of energy.

“He takes on an organisation in tremendously good shape, thanks in large part to the skilful stewardship of Louise Kingham. She will be missed by all at the EI but, as a Fellow and in her new role at BP, I am sure she will continue to play a leading role in the low carbon transition and challenge our sector to further diversify its boardrooms.”

Nick Wayth said: “What excites me about the Energy Institute is both its legacy and its potential in helping drive progress across the energy industry.

“The breadth of its activities supporting and championing professionals in all parts of the global energy system is an enviable inheritance.

“From energy management to ensuring safe and efficient production, from conventional fuels to low carbon technologies, whether in engineering or a host of other disciplines, in the UK or around the world – the EI is a unique and special big tent.

“The EI is held in extremely high regard throughout the industry, it’s going to be an honour to take up the reins from Louise Kingham, and a huge responsibility as the pace towards global net zero accelerates.

“There’s much to be done and I’m excited to get to work.”