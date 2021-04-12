Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

OVO Energy and Ørsted seal major power purchase agreement

The energy supplier has purchased 100% of the power generated from the offshore 90MW Barrow wind farm

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 12 April 2021
Image: OVO Energy / Ørsted

OVO Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted to buy renewable energy from the offshore 90MW Barrow wind farm.

The deal will see the energy supplier purchase 100% of the power generated from the 30-turbine project.

OVO Energy has committed to increasing the amount of renewable electricity coming from renewable sources to almost 40% by the end of 2021.

Ben Blake, Chief Executive Officer of OVO Energy said: “In the future, we are committed to exploring how we can source more energy from renewable generation here in the UK, supporting the industry and helping to drive down costs.”

