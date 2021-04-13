Statkraft to develop 102MW wind farms in Chile

Statkraft is developing its first wind farms in Chile with a total capacity of 102MW.

Located in the O’Higgings region, 124 kilometres south of the capital city Santiago, the Torsa wind project consists of three wind farms with 19 turbines, which will generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 households.

Combined with its existing hydropower assets in Chile, Statkraft will reach a generating capacity of 366MW by the end of 2023 in the country.

Construction of the wind farms will start later this year, with the first wind turbines expected to start operation in October 2022.

Jürgen Tzschoppe, Executive Vice President, International Power at Statkraft said: “These three wind farms are not only expanding our generating capacity in Chile; it is broadening our renewable energy portfolio by including wind power for the first time. Going forward, we’re also planning to include solar power into our generation mix.

“The South American nation is an attractive market for Statkraft and we want to capitalise on our combined expertise in power generation and market operations to best serve the market and provide energy to large industrial customers in the country.”