US awards $5m for next-gen nuclear scientists and engineers

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced more than $5 million (£3.6m) in scholarships and fellowships to support the next-generation of nuclear scientists and engineers.

They include 50 undergraduate scholarships and 31 graduate fellowships for students at 35 colleges and universities in 23 states.

According to the DOE, nuclear power is one of the most reliable sources of energy in the US and the largest domestic source of clean energy, providing 52% of the nation’s carbon-free electricity in 2020 and around a fifth of overall US electricity.

The DOE is investing in the next generation of nuclear energy leaders so they can develop innovative solutions to today’s challenges and help meet the ambitious goals of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Nuclear power is going to play a critical role in America’s clean energy future, which means it’s more important than ever that we invest in developing the braintrust.

“Today’s brilliant students are going to power tomorrow’s cutting-edge solutions and I can’t wait to see where they take us.”