Iberdrola installs first turbine at 317MW solar-wind project in Australia

Iberdrola has installed the first turbine at the 317MW hybrid wind and solar project in South Australia.

The A$500 million (£278m) Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park will consist of 50 turbines, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

The project will also include the installation of nearly 250,000 solar panels.

Ross Rolfe, CEO of Infigen Energy, part of the Iberdrola Group said: “We are delighted to achieve this milestone at the Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park. The project creates approximately 200 jobs during construction and around 20 full time roles during commercial operation. The park’s renewable electricity output will be enough to power 180,000 households each year.

“Investing in this project is part of Iberdrola’s ambitious growth strategy in Australia, one that puts customers at the heart of the renewable energy transition by providing them with reliable and affordable clean energy.”