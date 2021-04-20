Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Uzbekistan and Siemens to work together on hydrogen and wind energy

They will pursue the implementation of joint projects, including building new generating facilities and power audit facilities to introduce energy efficient technologies

Tuesday 20 April 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy to work together on several areas including hydrogen and wind energy.

They will pursue the implementation of joint projects, including building new generating facilities and power audit facilities to introduce energy efficient technologies.

The roadmap includes plans for the construction of a new thermal power plant with a capacity of between 1,300MW and 1,600MW, the modernisation of the Hajabad compressor station and the creation of innovative training centres.

A formal working group to take the collaboration forward will be established within 10 days of the MoU being signed.

Energy Minister Alisher Sultanov said: “Uzbekistan is continuing its momentum of working with best-in-class international partners to deliver on our energy strategy. We are aiming to lead the hydrocarbon-producing world in meeting our climate management commitments. Siemens is globally renowned and we look forward to deepening our relationship.”

