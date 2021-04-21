Biden’s finger on the button to halve US emissions by 2030

US President Joe Biden is reportedly preparing to unveil a new pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

If confirmed, the move would mean that the country would nearly double its previous commitment set by the Obama administration.

According to reports, Mr Biden will announce the tougher climate target ahead of the US-led global virtual climate summit which will take place tomorrow.

The new target is predicted to help the US meet its ambition for net zero emissions by 2050.

At the two-day conference, 40 world leaders are expected to share strategies to combat climate change and reveal new commitments.

China’s President Xi Jinping also plans to attend the summit, a presence that will mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.

Boris Johnson is also expected to urge his global counterparts, during Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate to step up and deliver their own positions.

The Prime Minister yesterday announced a new target for 78% emissions cut by 2035. The pledge was later welcomed by the industry.

Three months ago, just hours after being sworn in as a President, Joe Biden signed an executive order to have the country reenter the Paris Agreement.

In November, the UK will host the next major UN climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow.