New York offers up to $85m for clean transportation and mobility

Three competitions are seeking to help advance transportation solutions that reduce air pollution in underserved and disadvantaged communities

Festival Net Zero 2021

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 21 April 2021
Image: Shutterstock

New York has announced it is offering up to $85 million (£61m) through three competitions for innovative global solutions to enhance clean transportation and mobility options and reduced harmful emissions across the state.

The Clean Neighbourhoods Challenge, the Electric Mobility Challenge and the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge seek to help advance transportation solutions that reduce air pollution in underserved and disadvantaged communities.

Projects could include solutions to the deployment of medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs) or their replacement through other electrified transportation modes and innovative projects that address air pollution reduction at scale.

The transportation sector is responsible for the largest contribution to greenhouse gas pollution in the US, with these emissions increasing more than any other sector over the last 30 years.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “Supporting pioneering clean transportation and mobility solutions is imperative in our fight against climate change and our goal of electrifying the transportation sector.

“This initiative helps to leverage forward-thinking strategies and enables clean transportation options in all communities to fight inequality. The competing teams will advance their most transformative ideas to lower carbon emissions, improve air quality, and create a lasting impact that benefits all New Yorkers.”

