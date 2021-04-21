Supply is set to increase, but will a cooler start to summer cause an upward trend in prices?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

With the US back in the Paris Agreement and a green agenda, what is happening with oil production and fracking?

Sanctions on Iran could potentially be lifted soon, thus increasing production of oil—much to the interest of China

A new LNG terminal is now operational in Krk, Croatia, which will help supply Central and Eastern European markets

Carbon has tested 45 EUR/t, but are there indications of a change in the near-term?

Colder temperatures have infiltrated summer contracts for a few weeks, which has increased demand above seasonal norms

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports

This is a promoted article.