UK researchers offered £1m to collaborate with Japan on civil nuclear energy

Researchers in the UK are being offered a share of £1 million to explore challenges in civil nuclear energy relevant to Fukushima and Sellafield with Japanese researchers.

Proposals must address one of the following topics: radioactive waste treatment, robotic and autonomous systems for decommissioning, fuel debris materials and decommissioning technology.

That could include sludge and slurry treatment, remote inspection and handling, digital twins for decommissioning and sort and segregation of waste.

The joint call between the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) is, however, not open to research proposals on new fuels and new reactors.

They seek to support two projects, with preference given to those that add to work supported in previous phases of the UK-Japan civil nuclear energy programme.

Projects must start in November 2021 and end on 31st March 2024 and applications for the funding must be submitted by 1st July 2021.