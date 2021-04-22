New oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea

New oil and gas discovery has been announced by Equinor and partners Total E&P Norge and Vår Energi in the Norwegian Sea.

They have struck oil and gas in a new segment in the Tyrihans field, with recoverable resources so far estimated at between three million and 4.2 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent.

That corresponds to between 19 million and 26 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Tyrihans field is located in the middle of the Norwegian Sea, around 25 kilometres south-east of the Åsgard field and 220 kilometres north-west of Trondheim.

Nick Ashton, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Exploration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf said: “It is encouraging to prove new resources that can extend the life of producing fields in the Norwegian Sea.

“Thanks to the location we are able to put the discovery on stream over the Tyrihans field immediately, which will both ensure good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production.”