Smart meter installations got the jab!

There were 30% more installations in March 2021 than in March last year, according to the new ElectraLink report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 22 April 2021
Britain saw smart meter installation bouncing back last month after winter lockdown.

That’s according to the latest report by the energy data company Electralink, which estimates March had an estimated 219,000 installs, a 34% increase from February.

The analysis suggests the month-on-month increase comes as a possible outcome of the covid case decline and the success of the national vaccine rollout that allowed more engineers to visit homes.

Figures also show there were 30% more installations last month than in the same period last year.

In terms of the geographic expansion of smart meter installations, East England came first recording 31,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 30,000 and the East Midlands with 24,000.

