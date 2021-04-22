Visa pledges to reach net zero by 2040

Payments technology company Visa has committed to reach net zero global emissions by 2040.

The firm outlined plans to become a ‘climate-positive’ company through new partnerships and initiatives, a few months after it achieved carbon-neutrality in its operations.

As part of the net zero pledge, the company joined The Climate Pledge, an initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism.

It has also become a member of the Climate Business Network, a World Wildlife Fund initiative to accelerate action toward a net zero future.

Visa has also committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Target initiative at the 1.5°C ambition level.

The company shifted to 100% renewable electricity last year.

Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Visa, said: “Our new net zero commitment and enhanced efforts across our network in support of sustainable initiatives are immediate ways we will achieve our goals to help build a better future for our planet.”