New York unveils plans for more than 20 large-scale renewable energy projects

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced more than 20 large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects will be under construction across the state this year.

That includes the first utility-scale solar project in Upstate New York, which will enter the final phase of construction.

Together, the projects are expected to create more than 2,000 jobs, spur nearly $1.5 billion in private investment and generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 320,000 homes.

They will also help reduce carbon emissions by nearly one million metric tons annually, equivalent to taking more than 215,000 cars off the road every year.

The governor has also announced New York State has launched its fifth annual solicitation, its largest land-based procurement to date, for large-scale renewable projects.

This supports progress towards New York’s goal of ensuring 70% of the state’s electricity comes from renewable sources like wind and solar by 2030.

Governor Cuomo said said: “New York State’s economy faces huge challenges from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing climate crisis and renewable energy has a vital role to play in our state’s ongoing convalescence and our economic recovery.

“These large-scale renewable projects will foster much-needed investment and thousands of good-paying jobs across New York as we continue to rebuild the state’s economy with green energy. We’re strengthening our commitment to renewable energy by creating new private-public partnerships that can accelerate the development of these critical resources to meet the unprecedented challenges posed by climate change.”